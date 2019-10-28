95

Taeyeon is ready to share her 'Spark' in powerful MV for comeback single

Taeyeon has finally released her second full-length solo album 'Purpose'!

The album, which dropped on October 28 at 6 PM KST, features the title track "Spark," whose music video was also uploaded through Taeyeon's official homepage, YouTube, and NaverTV. 

"Spark" is an R&B/soul pop track featuring a melody encompassed by emotion and Taeyeon's solid vocal skill. The music video for the song combines the strong image that the lyrics - which use fire as a strong metaphor - create with Taeyeon's bold transformation, making a transition from her pop ballad trademark to a much darker aura.

Meanwhile, 'Purpose' contains 12 songs from the artist, including the previously released "Four Seasons" and "Blue."

Check out the music video for "Spark" above!

She_her_her450 pts 1 day ago 0
Gorgeous vocals - Taeyeon weaves her melodious spell once again in this new release .

lyricaldancer10199 pts 24 hours ago 0
I usually like her music every other comeback. This one seems really promising. I wonder if she will promote.

