Orange Caramel top list of most successful transformations on 'TMI News'

Orange Caramel topped the list of the most successful transformations in K-pop on 'TMI News'.



The October 16th episode of 'TMI News' covered how Raina, Lizzy, and Nana made a name for themselves apart from their main group After School. Though the trio were just a sub-unit, Orange Caramel's eye-catching concepts and addicting title tracks led to their popularity, a lot of cover dances, and more.



Jessi came in 2nd on the list of most successful transformations, VIXX made 3rd, AOA made 4th, SHINee came in 5th, SISTAR came in 6th, and BTOB made 7th.



Do you agree with the ranking?