Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Orange Caramel top list of most successful transformations on 'TMI News'

Orange Caramel topped the list of the most successful transformations in K-pop on 'TMI News'.

The October 16th episode of 'TMI News' covered how RainaLizzy, and Nana made a name for themselves apart from their main group After School. Though the trio were just a sub-unit, Orange Caramel's eye-catching concepts and addicting title tracks led to their popularity, a lot of cover dances, and more. 

Jessi came in 2nd on the list of most successful transformations, VIXX made 3rd, AOA made 4th, SHINee came in 5th, SISTAR came in 6th, and BTOB made 7th.

Do you agree with the ranking?

  1. Orange Caramel
creamyc109 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

This make me wish Orange Caramel's comeback. I miss them and their unique concepts

hollowman75 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Haven't heard this name in a long, long while. I have autographed copies of their first 2 EPs (first press bonuses). Raina is such a great vocalist, all her solo tracks (ballads) across their discography are superb. Only Pledis could sleep on such a talent under them, smh.

