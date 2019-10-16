N.Flying's vocalists reveal live clip for 'Good Bam'

N.Flying's vocalists have revealed a live clip for their latest track "Good Bam"!



In the new video, the two N.Flying singers get together for a special performance of "Good Bam" with just microphones in their hands. "Good Bam", composed by leader Seunghyub, is the title song of N.Flying's 6th mini album 'Yaho'.



Watch N.Flying's "Good Bam" live vocal clip above and the MV here if you missed it!