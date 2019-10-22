ONEUS reveal 'Lit' suit choreography video!

ONEUS have revealed a choreography video for their latest track "Lit".
They took on a concept inspired from Korean culture in their "Lit" music video, but in the dance practice video above, the ONEUS members step into sleek suits. "Lit" is the title track of ONEUS's third mini album 'Fly With Us'.
Watch ONEUS's "Lit" choreography practice video above!
