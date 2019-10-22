2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

ONEUS reveal 'Lit' suit choreography video!

ONEUS have revealed a choreography video for their latest track "Lit".

They took on a concept inspired from Korean culture in their "Lit" music video, but in the dance practice video above, the ONEUS members step into sleek suits. "Lit" is the title track of ONEUS's third mini album 'Fly With Us'.

Watch ONEUS's "Lit" choreography practice video above!

crowboy272 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Also it's so funny/cute that Hwanwoong's shoes always have heels hahahaha so the group's height is even 😃

0

crowboy272 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

kinda wish they just wore regular clothes for some reason? but either way, of course this is great! there was no doubt that it would be. and hwanwoong's expression... he's so good? but again, of course ^^

