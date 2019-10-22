'Vagabond' drama production reveals behind-the-scenes details on Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's action scenes

The production of SBS's 'Vagabond' revealed behind-the-scenes details on Lee Seung Gi and Suzy's action scenes.



'Vagabond' is known to have had a 25 billion Won ($21,305,080 USD) budget to support a year a filming, and viewers have been curious which scenes were actually acted out by actors Lee Seung Gi and Suzy and which scenes featured stunt doubles or CGI.



According to producers, Lee Seung Gi personally participated in 90% of his own action scenes with no stunt double. It's said the actor had no issue putting his all into the scenes, even one that included leaping off of a tall building on top of a car. Though the scene only featured 4 seconds of the jump, it's reported it took 4 hours to film.



Lee Seung Gi also previously commented that watching Suzy in action made him think of Hollywood actors he saw in movies.



