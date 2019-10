tvN's 'New Journey to the West' has revealed a poster for the upcoming season!



On October 22, tvN revealed the poster below for 'New Journey to the West 7' featuring Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O, who take on different, silly characters.



'New Journey to the West 7' premieres on October 25 at 9:10PM KST.