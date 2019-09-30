ONEUS put on 'LIT' performance in Joseon Era-inspired comeback MV

ONEUS is back with a new song!

On September 30 KST, the group released their third mini album 'Fly With Us,' featuring title track "LIT." The single fuses Korean traditional musicality with a modern trap sound, adding an element of surprise to their token high-energy sound. In the music video, all five members are looking princely in layers of silk robes, only shifting to a sleek and more updated wardrobe for the music video's dance breaks.

Meanwhile, "LIT" is ONEUS's second comeback of the year, following "Twilight" and the release of their debut single "Valkyrie."

Check out the music video for "LIT" above!