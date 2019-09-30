6

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

ONEUS put on 'LIT' performance in Joseon Era-inspired comeback MV

AKP STAFF

ONEUS is back with a new song!

On September 30 KST, the group released their third mini album 'Fly With Us,' featuring title track "LIT." The single fuses Korean traditional musicality with a modern trap sound, adding an element of surprise to their token high-energy sound. In the music video, all five members are looking princely in layers of silk robes, only shifting to a sleek and more updated wardrobe for the music video's dance breaks. 

Meanwhile, "LIT" is ONEUS's second comeback of the year, following "Twilight" and the release of their debut single "Valkyrie."

Check out the music video for "LIT" above!

  1. ONEUS
1 210 Share 86% Upvoted

0

She_her_her353 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I am gushing about their exuberant stylish concept for the MV. The boys rock the visuals and they display solid vocals in abundance - addictive listening you bet!!

Share
Super Junior
Super Junior drops tracklist for 'Time_Slip'
6 hours ago   10   4,102
[MV] Purple Beck (퍼플백) - Dream Line
52 minutes ago   0   130
Super Junior
Super Junior drops tracklist for 'Time_Slip'
6 hours ago   10   4,102

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND