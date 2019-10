NU'EST has revealed the individual trailer for Baekho.

In this trailer, the NU'EST vocalist turns off his cell phone and goes for a solitary drive. As seen by this video, the new album titled 'The Table' uses beautiful food imagery as one of its main visual cues. Check out the video to see how the concept has been incorporated! But, wait, is Baekho really in the car by himself?

Stay tuned for more individual teasers until NU'EST's 7th mini album drop on October 21!