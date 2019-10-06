SuperM take you behind the scenes for the making of 'Jopping'!

SuperM has released a behind-the-scenes video following their debut premiere.

On October 7, the SM Entertainment boy group unit has revealed a video that uncovers their adorable and charismatic sides! As they shoot their music video, the boys shift from expressions of gravity to playfulness, not letting a moment pass without having fun.

In related news, SuperM successfully held their premiere showcase at Capitol Records in Hollywood.

Check out some official photos from the event below! Have you also tuned into the live stream?