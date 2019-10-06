24

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SuperM take you behind the scenes for the making of 'Jopping'!

SuperM has released a behind-the-scenes video following their debut premiere.

On October 7, the SM Entertainment boy group unit has revealed a video that uncovers their adorable and charismatic sides! As they shoot their music video, the boys shift from expressions of gravity to playfulness, not letting a moment pass without having fun. 

In related news, SuperM successfully held their premiere showcase at Capitol Records in Hollywood. 

Check out some official photos from the event below! Have you also tuned into the live stream?

Aaliyah_Mendoza356 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

the fact that this post was just posted and already has 3 + dislikes instantly ~ the power SUPERM holds , you know your big when you got haters who watch what your doing before even your fans do ~😎

erique18 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

This group focused much on the video not on the song...MTV? passed...on CHART? well....

