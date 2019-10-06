'#HoneyLayDay' trends worldwide for EXO Lay's birthday!

Fans are celebrating EXO member Lay's birthday worldwide.
On October 7, EXO-Ls took to Twitter with the hashtag '#HoneyLayDay' to wish Lay a happy 28th birthday. The hashtag rose up to #1, reaching more and more fans globally!
According to the posts, Lay and Lay's mother also took to their own SNS route Weibo to leave meaning messages: "New beginning" and "Thank you for coming to our family and letting me became a mother in this day of 28 years ago. And also thank you all for picking him, loving him, protecting him and made his success." (respectively)
Have you also left a birthday message for Lay? Check out some more posts below!
