'#HoneyLayDay' trends worldwide for EXO Lay's birthday!

Fans are celebrating EXO member Lay's birthday worldwide.

On October 7, EXO-Ls took to Twitter with the hashtag '#HoneyLayDay' to wish Lay a happy 28th birthday. The hashtag rose up to #1, reaching more and more fans globally!

#HoneyLayDay is trending #1 Worldwide, Korea and Thailand right now. Let's keep it up for our international bee everyone! @layzhang @lay_studio pic.twitter.com/aXZngOuXAk — XingPark (@XingPark) October 6, 2019

According to the posts, Lay and Lay's mother also took to their own SNS route Weibo to leave meaning messages: "New beginning" and "Thank you for coming to our family and letting me became a mother in this day of 28 years ago. And also thank you all for picking him, loving him, protecting him and made his success." (respectively)

