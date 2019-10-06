13

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'#HoneyLayDay' trends worldwide for EXO Lay's birthday!

AKP STAFF

Fans are celebrating EXO member Lay's birthday worldwide.

On October 7, EXO-Ls took to Twitter with the hashtag '#HoneyLayDay' to wish Lay a happy 28th birthday. The hashtag rose up to #1, reaching more and more fans globally! 

According to the posts, Lay and Lay's mother also took to their own SNS route Weibo to leave meaning messages: "New beginning" and "Thank you for coming to our family and letting me became a mother in this day of 28 years ago. And also thank you all for picking him, loving him, protecting him and made his success." (respectively)

Have you also left a birthday message for Lay? Check out some more posts below!

  1. EXO
  2. Lay
Isratjahan247 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Happy birthday Yixing.

DG2522,451 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Happy Birthday, Yixing!! 🎉💕

Wish you only the best. I hope you'll be able to stand on one stage with your members one more time. Until then continue to make music that makes you and everyone around you happy.

“Each of us has a unique part to play in the healing of the world.”


