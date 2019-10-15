Jung Il Woo, Jin Se Yeon, & Lee Kyung Kyu reveal new teaser for upcoming celebrity homecooking show

Jung Il Woo, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Kyung Kyu have unveiled a brand new teaser for KBS2's upcoming celebrity homecooking program, 'New! Convenience-Restaurant'.

On this new cooking/food program, various celebrities who are well-known for their homecooking skills will appear as guests in order to introduce unique, quick-and-easy recipes made from common, convenience store ingredients. After a taste test from a panel of judges, recipes which earn a 'pass' will be released via real convenience stores the next day.

Leading 'New! Convenience-Restaurant' will be MCs Lee Young Ja and Lee Kyung Kyu, as well as Jung Il Woo, Jin Se Yeon, Jung Hye Young, and Kim Na Young. Do you find the premise of the program interesting so far? Look out for 'New! Convenience-Restaurant', premiering this October 25 at 9:45 PM KST

