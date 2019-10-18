23

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

CIX defy gravity in 'My New World' Japanese MV teaser

CIX have dropped their music video teaser for "My New World".

In the MV teaser, the CIX defy gravity and find that they have to run from the apocalypse in the end. "My New World" is the title song of the group's debut mini-album 'Hello Stranger: Chapter One'.

Check out CIX's "My New World" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

fjdjfjd-48 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Seunghun visual king 👑 💓

vavd139197203466 pts 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

You can just zoom in on Jin-Young's face for 4 whole minutes with no interruptions and no music and I will be the happiest woman alive! That's how pathetic I am!

