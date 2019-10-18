f(x)'s Victoria leaves strong message about malicious comments on social media

f(x)'s Victoria wrote a strong message about malicious comments on social media.



In light of Sulli's passing, the speculated impact of hate comments online, and the malicious comments against f(x)'s Krystal, Victoria left an impactful message about hate comment culture. On October 17, Victoria left the post below on Weibo:





"Since when did we become so controlled by social media. In order to measure morality, in order to measure relations between people, in order to measure emotions, in order to measure everything that can be measured. It's a space where we can share everything with people on platforms, but it's become a space where we have to put on a show.



If we want to post something, we will, and if we don't want to, we don't. There's no empathy, and there's only personal prejudice. In this fake world, we can't find ourselves. People need to walk in reality. Please don't waste your time.



Please don't tell people so carelessly about how they should live their lives. There are boundaries to warnings and advice given with good intentions, so don't cross those boundaries. Just worry about your own lives. Live in the present. If you live with a good heart, that'll be enough."





What are your thoughts about Victoria's message?

