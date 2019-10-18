231

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

f(x)'s Victoria leaves strong message about malicious comments on social media

AKP STAFF

f(x)'s Victoria wrote a strong message about malicious comments on social media. 

In light of Sulli's passing, the speculated impact of hate comments online, and the malicious comments against f(x)'s Krystal, Victoria left an impactful message about hate comment culture. On October 17, Victoria left the post below on Weibo:

"Since when did we become so controlled by social media. In order to measure morality, in order to measure relations between people, in order to measure emotions, in order to measure everything that can be measured. It's a space where we can share everything with people on platforms, but it's become a space where we have to put on a show.

If we want to post something, we will, and if we don't want to, we don't. There's no empathy, and there's only personal prejudice. In this fake world, we can't find ourselves. People need to walk in reality. Please don't waste your time. 

Please don't tell people so carelessly about how they should live their lives. There are boundaries to warnings and advice given with good intentions, so don't cross those boundaries. Just worry about your own lives. Live in the present. If you live with a good heart, that'll be enough."



What are your thoughts about Victoria's message?

kxk263 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

yess good for her! she doesn’t own anyone an explanation really and like it’s fucked up to think that nowadays if you don’t post about something online it means you don’t give a fuck PERHAPS not everyone wants to share everything with strangers online especially when it comes to something personal like close friend dying🙄

lunarian447 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

She was right to speak out, though I'm sorry she had to be the one to do so. These commenters were asking her and Krystal to perform their grief for them online, as if it were a music program or a drama. It's another chilling reminder that many people fail to comprehend that celebrities are not their friends, lovers, or toys. You wouldn't ask a private citizen to make a public announcement of grief—why is it expected of celebrities? We are only welcome to what they want to share, and nothing more.

