BTS revealed a behind-the-scenes look at their album jacket shoot for 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.
The making-of video above takes fans to the pink bathroom scene on the album jacket. The members goof around on set in between takes, play with the props, do their best poses for the camera, and take plenty of their own photos.
Check out BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' album jacket shoot above!
BTS reveal behind-the-scenes look at 'Map of the Soul: Persona' album jacket shoot
