Sungmin makes first full guest appearance on wife Kim Sa Eun's YouTube channel

On October 11, Super Junior's Sungmin was spotted making his first ever, full guest appearance in a video on his wife Kim Sa Eun's YouTube channel. After their marriage in December of 2014, both Sungmin and Kim Sa Eun have been active as YouTube influencers - Sungmin as Liu Studio and Kim Sa Eun as ShanTokki.



For this particular video, Kim Sa Eun reviewed 11 different types and brands of makgeolli (Korean rice wine). Before delving into the reviews, though, she introduced a guest. Sungmin emerged and introduced himself with, "Hello, this is Liu. Nice to meet you. I've said hello in live broadcasts before, but..." Kim Sa Eun added on, "Right, this is Liu Studio's Liu-nim, who is making his first official appearance on our channel."

Netizens reacted with comments like, "It seems like the two of you are living happily hehe", "You look so good together! Your visuals are daebak", "This is the best video yet! The married couple chemistry really shows", "This was fun to watch kekekeke. I saw that he poured a lot of the brands you liked!", "Unnie I think it would be great if you filmed daily married couple videos!", and more.

Check out the full clip above.