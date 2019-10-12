Yoo Jae Suk snags 'Running Man' props for baby daughter

Yoo Jae Suk snagged a few 'Running Man' props for his baby daughter.



During filming for the October 13th episode of the SBS show, Yoo Jae Suk touched the cast and crew by requesting a few props from the set. The 'Running Man' cast members themselves brought props for a mission, and after seeing a few, Yoo Jae Suk requested a few toys from Ji Suk Jin, saying, "[My daughter] Na Eun likes these. Give me two of them."



According to reports, Yoo Jae Suk ran over to take the toys as soon as they were done with the mission challenges, and he didn't forget to bring them along throughout filming. Yoo Jae Suk and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in October of last year.



What a sweet dad! This episode airs on October 13 at 5PM KST.