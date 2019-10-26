Brown Eyed Girls go over their hits 'Sixth Sense', 'Abracadabra', and more on 'Knowing Brothers'

Brown Eyed Girls went over their hits on the October 26th episode of 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the latest episode of the variety show, the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members praised the girl group for sticking by each other for 14 years despite long gaps in hiatus. However, the Brown Eyed Girls members couldn't manage to get their greeting in sync, and Narsha expressed, "We've been together for 14 years, but why is our teamwork still so bad."



The girl group still managed to work together perfectly going over their past hits though. Brown Eyed Girls performed "Sign", "Sixth Sense", and "Abracadabra" with ease though they expressed they got tired at the end.



Check out Brown Eyed Girls' mini performance above!