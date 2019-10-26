Fans worried about Seulgi's absence & Yeri's injury at Red Velvet performance

Fans expressed worry about Seulgi's absence and Yeri's injury.
Red Velvet performed "Umpah Umpah" and "Ladies' Night" at the '14th Anniversary of Sports World Big Concert' on October 25, but Seulgi was missing and Yeri had to perform sitting down. Yeri explained she'd injured her toe during dance practice, and fans cheered her on.
As Seulgi's absence was not announced by SM Entertainment, many fans are hoping she's doing okay.
Stay tuned for updates on Seulgi, Yeri, and Red Velvet.
