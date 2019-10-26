Ga In reveals why she got the best room in Brown Eyed Girls' dorm

Ga In revealed why she got the best room at Brown Eyed Girls' dorm.



On the October 26th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', the Brown Eyed Girls talked about their dorm life, and the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members asked why Ga In got the master bedroom with its own bathroom attached despite being the youngest member. Ga In expressed, "During our dorm years, I used the biggest room, the master bedroom. Back then, I was extremely germaphobic to the point I wouldn't use the bathroom with other people."



She continued, "The unnies understood that about me. They knew they wouldn't be able to match that about me, so they separated it. In other groups, the younger one has to help the unnies, but in our team, they would care after me. During my trainee days, the unnies basically carried me around like a baby."



How sweet! In related news, Brown Eyed Girls' upcoming album 'RE_vive' drops on October 28 KST.

