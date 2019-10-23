AOMG artist Hoody drops trippy MV teaser for 'Good and Evil'

AOMG artist Hoody has dropped a trippy music video teaser for "Good and Evil".
In the MV teaser, a rapid beat plays as the faces of people gathered on a basketball court flicker. "Good and Evil" is the title track of Hoody's upcoming album 'Departure', which drops on October 25 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Hoody's new release!
