Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AOMG artist Hoody drops trippy MV teaser for 'Good and Evil'

AKP STAFF

AOMG artist Hoody has dropped a trippy music video teaser for "Good and Evil".

In the MV teaser, a rapid beat plays as the faces of people gathered on a basketball court flicker. "Good and Evil" is the title track of Hoody's upcoming album 'Departure', which drops on October 25 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Hoody's new release!

  Hoody
  2. GOOD AND EVIL
