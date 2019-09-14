Nam Joo Hyuk becomes the 'Pants fairy' as his pants prevented him from showcasing his jump rope skills on 'Three Meals a Day'

On the September 13 broadcast of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village', actor Nam Joo Hyuk surprised the female cast members as this week's guest!

Actresses Yeom Jung Ah, Yoon Se Ah, and Park So Dam showered Nam Joo Hyuk with avid cheers and applause, happy to have a strong worker join their team. Even though Nam Joo Hyuk said that he already ate breakfast before coming to the village, Yeom Jung Ah insisted that the actor have some second breakfast, since he would need to use his muscles a lot!

After breakfast, Nam Joo Hyuk got straight to work feeding the chickens and reinstalling the rain cover over the outdoor stove, even fixing the broken cassette tape player and playing DJ for the day.



Next, Yoon Se Ah brought out a jump rope for some exercise, and Nam Joo Hyuk confidently claimed that he's good at double jump roping. However, once he actually tried it out, he couldn't go on more than 3 times. He complained, "The rope is too short. I used to be really good at it in the past..." The staff then challenged the cast members, offering a reward if someone could double jump rope 10 times in a row. Nam Joo Hyuk gave it his all numerous times, but his pants kept falling down, preventing him from succeeding in the challenge!

Finally, Yoon Se Ah coolly succeeded in double jump roping 10 times in a row, earning the reward money. Check out some clips of Nam Joo Hyuk's guest appearance on this week's 'Three Meals a Day' below, including the jump rope portion (last video below)!