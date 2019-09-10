Taemin gives a preview of SuperM's upcoming 1st mini album in unboxing & commentary teaser

Taemin is giving fans a preview of SuperM's upcoming 1st mini album 'SuperM'.



In the unboxing and commentary video above, the SHINee member introduces the 'United Version' of SuperM's mini album to fans. He discusses the album's jacket photo concept and reveals he got Ten's card in the pack.



SuperM's debut album drops on October 4 KST. Check out Taemin's unboxing and commentary video above!