Former MCs Hyosung, Cao Lu, & Kisum to guest on 3-year anniversary special of 'Video Star'

MBC every1's 'Video Star' is celebrating its 3rd anniversary since launch!

For its 3-year anniversary special episode, 'Video Star' will be inviting back some special, former MCs from the program, including Hyosung, Cao Lu, and Kisum! Previously, both Hyosung and Cao Lu appeared as fixed maknae MCs of 'Video Star'. Kisum, on the other hand, made a strong impression by appearing as a special MC in the past.

Another former maknae MC, Girls' Generation's Sunny, was unfortunately unable to attend the 3rd anniversary recording due to other schedules. Meanwhile, 'Video Star's 3rd anniversary celebration episode will take place at an army base with an audience of enthusiastic soldiers, in addition to guests Hyosung, Cao Lu, and Kisum.

Look forward to the broadcast, airing some time this month!

