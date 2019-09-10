7

Actor Kim Min Joon & G-Dragon's older sister Kwon Dami confirm they're getting married

Actor Kim Min Joon (44) and fashion businesswoman Kwon Dami (36) have confirmed they're getting married!

After reports of their marriage made headlines, the actor's agency Family Entertainment confirmed, "The rumors of Kim Min Joon's wedding in October are true. He's getting married privately in Seoul on October 11. As it's a private event, we'll share more details once they're sorted out further. Thank you again for your interest."

Kwon Dami is known as the older sister of Big Bang's G-Dragon as well as the owner of a successful fashion brand. She and Kim Min Joon are expected to walk down the aisle in a private ceremony with friends and family in early October.

Congratulations to the couple!

Wait isn't that like 2 weeks BEFORE GD is discharged? Does she not want him there lol

This article is already here.

