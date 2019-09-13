Noir drop sudden 'Doom Doom' black performance MV

Noir have dropped a black performance music video for "Doom Doom".



The rookie boy group made a comeback with "Doom Doom" and their 3rd mini album 'Abyss' this past June, and it looks like they've released a fresh version of the MV for fans who need more Noir. 'Abyss' marks the final chapter of their 3-part debut series, dealing with the growth of boys to men, and the track features a more passionate, intense concept.



Check out Noir in all black in their "Doom Doom" performance MV above, and watch their original MV here if you missed it.



