Baekhyun says EXO starts recording comeback album next week

Baekhyun teased EXO's next comeback album!

In a live broadcast, Baekhyun gave fans who've been waiting for EXO something to look forward to. He revealed the group will start recording a new album next week, and he expects the release will drop this winter, which indicates a winter album or Christmas album.

In related news, EXO's Baekhyun and KaiSHINee's Taemin, and NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas are making their debut as SuperM soon. 

Stay tuned for updates on EXO, Baekhyun, and SuperM!

Hwall82 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

People complaining about superM now:

Hope Exo-L will not give UP on them

naaali145 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

DO they want to overwork kai and baekhyun? Sm is literal shit. I’m not even and exol but idk what sm is doing

