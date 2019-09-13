Baekhyun says EXO starts recording comeback album next week

Baekhyun teased EXO's next comeback album!



In a live broadcast, Baekhyun gave fans who've been waiting for EXO something to look forward to. He revealed the group will start recording a new album next week, and he expects the release will drop this winter, which indicates a winter album or Christmas album.



In related news, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, SHINee's Taemin, and NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas are making their debut as SuperM soon.



Stay tuned for updates on EXO, Baekhyun, and SuperM!



🐶starting next week ~~ exo will start recording ~ hehehehe ‘ㅁ’

🐶 I think something will come out by the time the weather is getting chilly#백현 #BAEKHYUN #엑소 #EXO @B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/xnsuyKEQ9c — Doubℓe Est 더블이스트 (@exokiss88) September 13, 2019