Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Mina returns with a beautiful look for her 'Feel Special' individual video teaser

Fans are excited to see Mina make a comeback after her hiatus.

The idol star is seen sporting sparkles and glitter as she gazes into the camera. It seems like TWICE's comeback date is inching closer and closer. Are you ready?

frickybts41 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She looks as stunning as ever! wish her best of luck along the other members! )

Ace_19306 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Idk why I'm crying 😭 I missed her so much, hope she's doing okay and that she's healthy, she looks really beautiful and stunning 💓 love you minari💓🍀

