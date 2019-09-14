Gugudan, Cherry Bullet, Dream Catcher, DIA, Cosmic Girls, and GWSN members battle on 'V-1' for title of 'best vocalist'

tvN's Chuseok special 'V-1' has revealed the performances from its second episode!



Members of Gugudan, Cherry Bullet, Dream Catcher, DIA, Cosmic Girls, and GWSN battled for the title of 'Best Vocalist', and the September 14th episode featured one-on-one vocal battles. In the first match, Gugudan's Nayoung chose to compete against Cherry Bullet's Haeyoon, and Haeyoon took the win with her rendition of AIlee's "Tears Stole the Heart".



DIA's Jooeun then battled against Dream Catcher's Siyeon, and Siyeon won the round with only a 3-vote difference with Kim Bum Soo's "Last Love". Next, Cosmic Girls' Yoo Yeon Jung faced GWSN's Seoryoung, and Yoo Yeon Jung won with 65 votes with Lee Sun Hee's "Wind Flower".



The battle continues tomorrow on the final episode of 'V-1'! Check out the performances from episode 2 below.



Nayoung vs Haeyoon







Jooeun vs Siyeon







Yoo Yeon Jung vs Seoryoung

