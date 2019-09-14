Winners of the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 3)!

The results of day 3 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!
The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 3 were - Horseback Riding, Penalty Shootout, and Archery Finals.
Check out the results of the final day of the '2019 ISAC' below, and take a look at Day 1's results here and Day 2's results here if you missed it.
[Horseback Riding]
1. Gold - fromis_9's Park Ji Won
2. Silver - The Boyz' Joo Hak Nyeon
3. Bronze - Berry Good's Johyun
[Penalty Shootout]
1. Gold - NCT 127
2. Silver - ASTRO
[Archery Finals - Women]
1. Gold - Cosmic Girls
2. Silver - Lovelyz
===
Congratulations to all the winners!
