Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Winners of the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 3)!

AKP STAFF

The results of day 3 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!

The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 3 were - Horseback Riding, Penalty Shootout, and Archery Finals. 

Check out the results of the final day of the '2019 ISAC' below, and take a look at Day 1's results here and Day 2's results here if you missed it.

[Horseback Riding]
1. Gold - fromis_9's Park Ji Won
2. Silver - The Boyz' Joo Hak Nyeon
3. Bronze - Berry Good's Johyun


[Penalty Shootout]
1. Gold - NCT 127
2. Silver - ASTRO


[Archery Finals - Women]
1. Gold - Cosmic Girls
2. Silver - Lovelyz

===
Congratulations to all the winners!

isanghansonyeon9 pts 18 minutes ago 1
18 minutes ago

Okay, someone please tell me who Park Jiwon is and what she does, because I can't find any info anywhere. Is she the same one from The Unit?

