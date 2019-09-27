Goo Hye Sun releases new piano version of 'Must I Die'

Goo Hye Sun has released a new piano version of her 2014 track "Must I Die".



"Must I Die" was written and composed by Goo Hye Sun herself and arranged by Choi In Young, and it looks like she's re-arranged it with a piano background. Yesterday, the actress revealed she'd be coming out with a new song, and she made the below announcement on Instagram on September 27. Goo Hye Sun wrote:





"2019 'Must I Die'. I reinterpreted the feeling in a piano version. Composer Goo Hye Sun. Writer Goo Hye Sun. Arranged by Choi In Young. There's no time to look back in loneliness

Every day, I go into your dream

Drunkenly falling asleep tonight

Is there a tomorrow that's better than yesterday?

Does hope become despair?

And memories become sin?

I hear the sound of you breathing in my ear

I can't take this breakup

Why do I have to live?

The songs that you used to sing to me

When it makes my heart wet

Must I die?

Is my heart here? Are you here?

Nothing lasts forever

Where is my heart? Where are you?

Nothing lasts forever

I can't take this breakup

Forever, I'm not there

The Me only for you

is not there"



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun, who has officially filed a divorce suit after she announced she has no intention to legally separate from him.



