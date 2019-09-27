3

Goo Hye Sun releases new piano version of 'Must I Die'

Goo Hye Sun has released a new piano version of her 2014 track "Must I Die".

"Must I Die" was written and composed by Goo Hye Sun herself and arranged by Choi In Young, and it looks like she's re-arranged it with a piano background. Yesterday, the actress revealed she'd be coming out with a new song, and she made the below announcement on Instagram on September 27. Goo Hye Sun wrote:

"2019 'Must I Die'. I reinterpreted the feeling in a piano version. Composer Goo Hye Sun. Writer Goo Hye Sun. Arranged by Choi In Young.

There's no time to look back in loneliness
Every day, I go into your dream
Drunkenly falling asleep tonight
Is there a tomorrow that's better than yesterday?
Does hope become despair?
And memories become sin?
I hear the sound of you breathing in my ear
I can't take this breakup
Why do I have to live?
The songs that you used to sing to me
When it makes my heart wet
Must I die?
Is my heart here? Are you here?
Nothing lasts forever
Where is my heart? Where are you?
Nothing lasts forever
I can't take this breakup
Forever, I'm not there
The Me only for you
is not there"


As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun, who has officially filed a divorce suit after she announced she has no intention to legally separate from him. 

 

2019 <죽어야만 하는가요.> 피아노ver. 으로 감성을 재해석해보았습다. 오늘 정오에 음원으로 발매됩니다. —————-<작곡 구혜선. 작사 구혜선. 편곡 최인영.> ——-외로움에 돌아볼 시간도 없이 매일 그대 꿈속으로 취하며 잠든 이밤엔 어제보다 나은 내일이 있나요 희망은 절망이 되고 추억은 죄가되나요. 귓가에 들려오는 그대 숨결에 참아낼수 없는 이별에 왜 살아가야만 하는가요. 그대가 불러주던 그 노래들에 내 마음이 적셔 올때면 나는 죽어야만 하는가요. 내마음 여기있나 그대는 여기 있나 영원한 것은 없다고. 없다고. 내마음 어디있나 그대는 어디있나 영원한 것은 없다고. 없다고. 참아낼수 없는 이별에 내가. 영원히 내가 없다고. 그대만의 내가. 없다고.

The song is really pretty. She has a nice voice. She still crazy tho.

