Goo Hye Sun releases new piano version of 'Must I Die'

Goo Hye Sun has released a new piano version of her 2014 track "Must I Die".
"Must I Die" was written and composed by Goo Hye Sun herself and arranged by Choi In Young, and it looks like she's re-arranged it with a piano background. Yesterday, the actress revealed she'd be coming out with a new song, and she made the below announcement on Instagram on September 27. Goo Hye Sun wrote:
"2019 'Must I Die'. I reinterpreted the feeling in a piano version. Composer Goo Hye Sun. Writer Goo Hye Sun. Arranged by Choi In Young.
There's no time to look back in loneliness
Every day, I go into your dream
Drunkenly falling asleep tonight
Is there a tomorrow that's better than yesterday?
Does hope become despair?
And memories become sin?
I hear the sound of you breathing in my ear
I can't take this breakup
Why do I have to live?
The songs that you used to sing to me
When it makes my heart wet
Must I die?
Is my heart here? Are you here?
Nothing lasts forever
Where is my heart? Where are you?
Nothing lasts forever
I can't take this breakup
Forever, I'm not there
The Me only for you
is not there"
As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun, who has officially filed a divorce suit after she announced she has no intention to legally separate from him.
