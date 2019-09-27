Actress Seo Ji Hye gets heat for reading allegedly feminist novel after Red Velvet's Irene

Actress Seo Ji Hye is receiving heat for reading an allegedly "feminist" novel.



On September 26, Seo Ji Hye shared a photo of the novel 'Kim Ji Young Born in '82' on Instagram with the message, "Successful with opening the book." Though not necessarily a feminist novel, the story revolves around an ordinary wife who suffers from depression and faces sexist situations throughout her life.



Some netizens responded by criticizing Seo Ji Hye's alleged feminist leanings, and she has now deleted her post. Fans may remember Red Velvet's Irene also suffered malicious comments after she revealed she read the novel during a vacation, leading some haters to burn merchandise featuring the idol star.



Actress Kim Ok Bin has since showed her support for Seo Ji Hye, commenting on her Instagram, "Free to read whatever you want. Who is anyone to censor it?"



The film version of 'Kim Ji Young Born in '82' starring Jung Yoo Mi and Gong Yoo is set to premiere in October.



