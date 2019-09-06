F.T. Island reveal monthly romance in 'Quit' MV teaser

F.T. Island have dropped their music video teaser for "Quit".



In the MV teaser, two lovers go experience romance through the months and seasons. "Quit" is the title song of F.T. Island's upcoming 7th mini album 'Zapping', and it's about leaving love behind.



F.T. Island's 'Zapping' drops on September 9 KST. Stay tuned for updates!



