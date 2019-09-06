Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

WeGirls set off on a summer trip in 'Ride' MV teaser

WeGirls have dropped their music video teaser for "Ride".

In the MV teaser, the WeGirls members set off on a summer trip in beautiful, sunny weather. WeGirls' upcoming mini-album 'Ride' is due out on September 6 KST. 

Check out WeGirls' "Ride" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

pink_oracle3,553 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Bout time they got to release a new song.

