WeGirls have dropped their music video teaser for "Ride".
In the MV teaser, the WeGirls members set off on a summer trip in beautiful, sunny weather. WeGirls' upcoming mini-album 'Ride' is due out on September 6 KST.
Check out WeGirls' "Ride" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
WeGirls set off on a summer trip in 'Ride' MV teaser
