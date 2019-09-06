Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

6

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

Yultron x Jay Park drop MV for 'Say Goodbye' feat. Sik-K & pH-1

AKP STAFF

Jay Park and Yultron dropped their music video for "Say Goodbye" featuring Sik-K and pH-1.

"Say Goodbye" is a track from Jay Park and Yultron's collaboration EP album 'On Fire', and it's about walking away from love gone wrong. 

Listen to Jay Park x Yultron's "Say Goodbye" above!

  1. Jay Park
  2. Sik-K
  3. YULTRON
  4. SAY GOODBYE
  5. PH-1
0 1,324 Share 65% Upvoted
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
9 hours ago   24   36,626
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
20 hours ago   4   5,649

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND