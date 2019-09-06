Yultron x Jay Park drop MV for 'Say Goodbye' feat. Sik-K & pH-1

Jay Park and Yultron dropped their music video for "Say Goodbye" featuring Sik-K and pH-1.
"Say Goodbye" is a track from Jay Park and Yultron's collaboration EP album 'On Fire', and it's about walking away from love gone wrong.
Listen to Jay Park x Yultron's "Say Goodbye" above!
