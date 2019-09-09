Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Bolbbalgan4 offer fans preview of 'Two Five' with album highlight medley

Bolbbalgan4 is less than a day away from dropping their new album, 'Two Five'!

On September 9, the duo's agency Shofar Music unveiled the highlight medley for the album, showcasing previews of all six new songs. Among the songs on the album are title tracks "25" and "Workaholic," as well as previously teased songs "XX" and "Taste." The album then ends with an acoustic version of "XX."

Meanwhile, 'Two Five' is set for release on September 10 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the highlight medley above!

