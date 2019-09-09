Upcoming girl group ANS introduces member Raon through concept film teaser

Raon is the latest ANS member to appear in her own concept film clip!

On September 9, the upcoming girl group's agency ANS Entertainment unveiled the final individual concept film teaser, where Raon plays the role of a fashion photographer. In the clip, she is seen directing a model on set as she takes a series of photographs. The clip ends with her looking confidently into the camera.

Meanwhile, Raon was the last member to be introduced in the six-member group, having on briefly appeared in the music video for ANS's pre-debut single "Wonderland" before her identity was eventually revealed.

Check out the full concept film above!