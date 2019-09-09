Debut showcase tickets for Maroo's new boy group TEEN TEEN sell out in a minute

Tickets for upcoming boy group TEEN TEEN's debut showcase have sold out in only a minute!

Ticket sales for the event, which will commemorate the group's debut mini album 'Very, On Top,' officially opened on September 9 at 7 PM KST through Interpark's ticketing service.

TEEN TEEN is comprised of Maroo Entertainment's Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, who represented the label as part of the maknae line of Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101.' Earlier this month, it was revealed that the trainees would debut as a three-member boy group, with the showcase being the group's first promotional activity together.





Meanwhile, TEEN TEEN will be holding their showcase on September 18, the same day of their debut album release. They also plan to greet fans via VLIVE to celebrate their debut.

