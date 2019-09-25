5

AKMU bring first performance of 'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love' to 'LiveONE'

AKMU brought their first ever performance of "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" to 1theK's 'LiveONE'.

Fans were excited to see the duo back after 2 years with their new album 'Sailing', and before performing on a music show, AKMU sang their latest title track live on 'LiveONE'. In the video above, Chanhyuk and Suhyun look stunning in purple as they take viewers on an emotional journey with their vocals.

Watch AKMU's live above, and check out their MV for "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" here if you missed it!

