Kang So Ra amuses netizens with her honest vacation photos

Most celebrities try to only post attractive photos on their social media, but Kang So Ra has shown a realistic and hilarious side of herself with her honest vacation photos.

There's the expectation vs reality meme and Kang So Ra is fully embracing the reality part. Instead of posing or trying to act pretty, Kang So Ra is seen acting like she could be one of us! Her photos show her making silly faces while wearing a hood. Netizens have been amused and also impressed with her cool and down-to-earth nature. She even included a caption begging her mom to stop taking pictures of her.

Check out more photos below.