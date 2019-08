Weki Meki have released a lengthy MV teaser for their comeback title track "Tiki-Taka (99%)"!

In the MV teaser, the girls sit around a strange radio as it announces the members' "new mission". But the girls are definitely less than thrilled about more work on their plates, and ultimately decide to throw down their work for an exciting weekend getaway!

Weki Meki's comeback with their 2nd single album 'WEEK END LOL' is set for this August 14!