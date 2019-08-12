VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) drops full tracklist for solo debut mini album 'Dimension'

Idol/model Kwon Hyun Bin is just one more week away from his grand transformation into a solo artist, with the release of his 1st mini album 'Dimension'.



According to the tracklist below, the upcoming album contains a total of 4 tracks. VIINI's title track is "Genie" composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself, with lyrics also by VIINI and iHwak. There's also a sub-title track "Bittersweet" as well as "Bad" and "Affection", with VIINI having participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all of the tracks in the album.





Look out for the release of VIINI's 'Dimension' on August 19 at 6 PM KST.