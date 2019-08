Sunmi has released the MV teaser for "LALALAY".

In this mysterious, or almost thrilling, teaser video, Sunmi reveals herself by way of an unexpected method of transportation. In a dark room with vintage decor, a luggage with a butterfly pattern remains static in the middle. A few seconds later, the luggage starts moving. Where in the world could Sunmi be?

Check out the MV teaser above, and stay tuned for the full release on August 27!