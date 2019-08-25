SuperM reveals clip of members recording inside studio ahead of debut

SuperM has released another clip ahead of their debut.

In continuation with their behind-the-scenes footage of videos and photos, the new mega boy group unit from SM Entertainment has released this silent clip of the members recording inside the studio on June 13. Some get their vocals ready before recording, while others think quietly prior to the session. Although we can't hear the music as they record, the anticipation in this video keeps us excited more than ever!

Stay tuned for more details on SuperM's official debut.



