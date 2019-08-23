Sam Kim asks 'Where's My Money' in black-and-white MV

Sam Kim dropped his music video for "Where's My Money".



In the mostly black-and-white MV, the singer goes from place to place in the city and asks where his money, car, and honey are. "Where's My Money" is a groovy, guitar-heavy R&B song, and it's about wanting to find your place in life.



Watch Sam Kim's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



