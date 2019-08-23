Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

6

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Sam Kim asks 'Where's My Money' in black-and-white MV

AKP STAFF

Sam Kim dropped his music video for "Where's My Money".

In the mostly black-and-white MV, the singer goes from place to place in the city and asks where his money, car, and honey are. "Where's My Money" is a groovy, guitar-heavy R&B song, and it's about wanting to find your place in life.

Watch Sam Kim's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Sam Kim
  2. WHERES MY MONEY
2 1,415 Share 65% Upvoted

0

lulu_carao104 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

this is great love it hope this gonna be a hit

Share

0

soum3,545 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I was interested because I could relate to to the title 😂 But I actually stayed for the song I like the vibe of the song 👌🏻

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND