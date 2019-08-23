Lai Kuan Lin says he won't give up on Korean promotions at 1st hearing against Cube Entertainment

Lai Kuan Lin expressed he had no intention on giving up on Korean promotions at his first hearing against Cube Entertainment.



The former Wanna One member is currently attempting to nullify his exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment, and the two parties held their first court hearing on August 23 at Seoul's Central District Court. Lai Kuan Lin and his lawyer appeared in court, and the idol star himself stated, "Thank you for coming today. I'll reveal the truth through my lawyer."



He also told his fans, "Thank you for worrying about me." Lai Kuan Lin's lawyer further said on his Korean promotions, "Nothing has been confirmed. He has no intention of giving up on Korean promotions."



Stay tuned for updates on Lai Kuan Lin's lawsuit with Cube Entertainment.

