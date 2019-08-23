Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon stay inside in rainy 'Blurry' MV teaser

Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon have dropped their music video teaser for "Blurry".

In the MV teaser, the former MYTEEN members stay in during the rain until they step outside. 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon are making their official duo debut with their 1st digital single album 'Blurry'.

Song Yoo Bin x Kim Kook Heon's "Blurry" drops on August 24 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser so far?

Even though I'm sad that MYTEEN disbanded, I hope Gukheon and Yubin do well. They're too talented... they don't deserve to go unseen or unrecognised in the music industry. I hope they perform in music shows. I also hope that the rest of MYTEEN are successful in whichever paths they choose to walk.

Sounds amazing, as usual from the 2 main vocals. Sad MYTEEN disbanded, really got into them during PDX101. Hope the release does well

