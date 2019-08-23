Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon stay inside in rainy 'Blurry' MV teaser

Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon have dropped their music video teaser for "Blurry".



In the MV teaser, the former MYTEEN members stay in during the rain until they step outside. 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon are making their official duo debut with their 1st digital single album 'Blurry'.



Song Yoo Bin x Kim Kook Heon's "Blurry" drops on August 24 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser so far?



