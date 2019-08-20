Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

'Produce x 101' project group X1 tease their own version of 'U Got It'

'Produce x 101' project group X1 teased their own version of "U Got It".

In the video above, X1 take you behind the scenes with a dance practice of the track "U Got It", which fans heard on 'Produce x 101'. X1 are set to debut with their 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27.

Stay tuned for more teasers from X1!

 

