X1 drops tracklist for their 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'

Project group X1, born from Mnet's recently ended survival series 'Produce X 101', has just released tracklist for their 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'. The title song is named 'Flash' and other tracks on their album include 'U GOT IT' and 'MOVE' from the show. X1 will add their own touch to the songs that aired on the show.



The group has a total of 11 members, including Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Jo Seung Youn, Lee Han Gyul, Son Dong Pyo, Cha Jun Ho, Song Hyung Joon, Nam Do Hyun, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang. X1 will be making their debut at the end of this month on August 27 at 6 PM KST.





Stay tuned for X1's debut on August 27!