BTOB's Sungjae opens up about friendship with 'Pretty 95s' idols

BTOB's Sungjae opened up about his friendship with 'Pretty 95s' idols TEEN TOP's Ricky, former Boyfriend members Youngmin, Kwangmin, and Minwoo, and model Baek Kyung Do.



The 'Pretty 95' idols featured as guests on the August 20th installment of JTBC's 'Idol Room', and Sungjae expressed, "We were all born in 1995, and we're all best friends. We named our gathering the '95s', and it's the 5 of us along with former Boyfriend member Minwoo, which makes 6," referring to the 'Pretty 95' idol who couldn't show up.



He continued, "I took everyone's opinions into consideration when I decided on our team name. We wanted a friendly vibe that older people and neighbors would like." As for why Sungjae is the leader of the group, Kwangmin said, "He has the strength," while Ricky said, "Even if 3 of us got together, we wouldn't add up to Sungjae."





Jung Hyung Don joked, "Ricky was talking, but when Sungjae spoke up, Ricky got quiet," and Ricky added, "That's the law of '95'." As for how much money he would lend to his best friends, the BTOB member said, "I thought about how much I could lend without expecting it back. Exactly 10 million Won ($8278.25 USD)."