Comedy girl group Celeb Five reveal sweet, hilarious MV for 'I Wish I Could Unsee That' featuring Seolhyun

Comedy girl group Celeb Five have revealed their sweet yet hilarious music video for "I Wish I Could Unsee That" featuring Seolhyun.



The MV has a lovely, garden concept with the Celeb Five members in all white wearing flower crowns. "I Wish I Could Unsee That" is about looking at your significant other's phone and coming across photos of another woman. In the end, Seolhyun narrates, "I don't want you to see my tears. My anger is up to the top of my head. I can't tell you to be happy because I want to be more happy. And... give me my money back."



Watch Celeb Five's hilarious MV for "I Wish I Could Unsee That" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.